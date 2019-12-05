Humane Society of Cambria County is holding second annual “Paint Your Pet”

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Humane Society of Cambria County and Studio P.M. with Natalie are teaming up for their second annual “Paint Your Pet,” event.

Those who registered are able to take a guided painting class, Sunday, December 8, to paint one of their pets.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward the Humane Society and Executive Director, Jessica Vamos, says there is something special about the annual event.

“So you’re going to remember that class but as well have a painted picture that you created yourself of an animal that’s so special to you.”

In addition to this fundraiser, the Humane Society is always looking for help.

“It’s a giving season as well so we like to take advantage of this time and really get those things we need on a day to day basis like non-clumping cat litter, dog food, cat food, those supplies…as well as just the operation cost of keeping the lights on, keeping the building warm and keeping it staffed so our animals are cared for,” says Vamos.

She says that even what you consider a small donation, helps them reach their goals.

“If you’re only able to give five dollars, it goes a long way because as long as people are continuing to give, we’re growing our funds and we’re able to offset some of those costs that we face daily.”

One way to donate some of these products is through their Amazon Wishlist.

“If you are using our Amazon Wishlist, we always suggest to shop on Amazon Smile because not only will we receive the physical products but we’ll also get back a portion of the proceeds from your purchase.”

More information on how to donate can be found on their website by clicking here.