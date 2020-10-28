Humane Society of Cambria County holding virtual fundraisers

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Humane Society of Cambria County is holding a virtual fundraiser next week after their annual ‘Claws Paws Cash Bash,’ was canceled due to the pandemic.

The event raised $10,000 last year and to try and balance expenses, they’ll be holding a virtual version of that fundraiser this year.

The live and silent auction will feature items like unique dining experiences, custom jewelry and a vacation…all items donated by local businesses.

“Our operations haven’t changed. We still have to have the lights on, we still have to have the heat on, we have to have staff here, we have to provide the medical care,” said Jessica Vamos, executive director at the shelter.

She says they’re still seeing the same number of animals compared to previous years.

“People are financially struggling this year and so they’re having a hard time caring for themselves, let alone a pet that makes it all the more difficult as well to care for their animals. We are seeing very similar numbers of animals but the reasons that they are entering our building is slightly different.”

In addition to helping out financially, the humane society has lots of other needs.

“So we are accepting new volunteers at this time, we are in need of fosters as well. Right now as far as physical items go, it seems that our biggest needs our non-clumping cat litter, liquid laundry detergent and bleach,” said Vamos.

She knows people may be in a tough spot right now but is asking for the community’s help.

“Our financial situation has been drastically affected this year due to covid and we are in need of more funds to continue to offset that balance in so that we can continue to provide life-saving efforts for the animals of Cambria County.”

The silent auction kicks off Monday, November 2 at 12 p.m. and goes until Friday, November 13. The live auction then starts Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m. Folks are asked to pre-register and you can do so on their website by clicking here.