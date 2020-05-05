How does homebrewing work?

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – We celebrated a very timely “National Day” this week as Saturday was “National Homebrew Day.”

With most people confined to their homes right now, learning a new craft or skill to pass the time is certainly a good thing. So if you like beer, why not try your hand at making your own?

Homebrewing has been growing in popularity and there is even a local club specifically devoted to it.

The State College Home Brew Club is nearing 400 members currently on Facebook and their President recently invited WTAJ’s K.C. Kantz into his home to take him through the process of brewing beer from home.

Brent Baskin has been brewing beer for almost 7 years now and says he got the itch when he was back home in Philadelphia. “A brewery opened up in our hometown, (It was) called Free Will. We started going there and I was like, I want to do this at home,” explained Baskin.

On this day, Brent and K.C. brewed one of Baskin’s favorite beers, an English-style bitter.

The brewing process took around 4 hours, with an additional 2-3 weeks required for it to sit and ferment.

Homebrewing is also not too expensive of a venture either, Baskin saying with everything included in this particular home brewing adventure costing around $150.