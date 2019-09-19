“Hope 4 Johnstown” is changing stigmas for kids in the community

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ PLUS) — “Hope 4 Johnstown” is trying to change the stigma for kids growing up in Johnstown.

“We’re interested in reducing the number of violent deaths that are occurring here in Johnstown,” says Alan Cashaw, Chair with Hope 4 Johnston.

Cashaw wants to change the normal for kids growing up in the city.

“The norm is wholesome activities, not when am I going to be old enough to start my first drug deal.”

He says the norm now can be very dangerous to kids.

“Gun battle is so final. There is no recovery. People die, teenagers die. We’ve had them as young as 12-years-old.”

He believes it all traces back to conflict and the wrongs ways to find a resolution.

“You may have a disagreement with a person you know but then after the disagreement, we find common ground and we’re friends again.”

Hope 4 Johnstown wants to connect the community, to help change the stigma through hosting free events like movie nights in the park and 814 Fun Day for kids in the community.

“Get your family out in the neighborhood, know each other, have neighborhood barbeques. What it does is it brings the neighborhood together and the neighborhood sees each other, knows each other and that becomes the norm for the students.”

It all starts with getting to know the people around you, a simple gesture Cashaw hopes will help give kids a new path while growing up in Johnstown.