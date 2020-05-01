Hiking PA with Joe: Rock N Ridge

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – As we get closer to more conducive weather for outdoor activities. We are starting a new series here on WTAJ Plus, Hikes in PA. For our first installment, we are starting off with the Rock N Ridge trail in Blue Knob State Park.

This is a trail that is an almost 3 and a half-mile hike that is moderate in difficulty.

We did follow the social distancing protocol and brought masks. This trail is pet and kid-friendly. It’s a great hike to expand into a little more difficult, out in the middle of nature, hike, but one that is not too difficult or isolated.

You should have sturdy gripped shoes for this hike and it is buggy, so don’t forget the bug spray.

When entering the loop, I chose to go straight which takes you on the uphill at first. The trail is well marked with signs and tree markings (insert trail and tree marking pics).

The beginning of the hike is full of nice views of running water and small waterfalls. (water pics your choice.

About halfway, a little after the uphill climb flattens out, there is a nice picnic area for a break on the right. And not too far after there, on the left is an interesting 20 foot plus tall chimney that may be part of an old campsite or homestead.

The downhill is not too steep with switchbacks. Overall, it was a fun hike and took us about an hour and a half to complete.

We’re going to take you on new hikes over the coming weeks. Next week, we are going to go with a flatter, but at times darker trail. The Abandoned Turnpike trail.