Highlands Health seeking community’s help after biggest fundraiser is canceled

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Highlands Health in Johnstown has been helping folks with little or no insurance for more than two decades but they find themselves in a pinch.

“The clinic in my opinion is not in a desperation mode but it’s in a critical survival mode. We have no sustainable income other than writing for grants. So if the grants are not available it’s like where does the income come from,” said Rosalie Danchanko, Executive Director of Highlands Health.

She says outside of grants, their biggest fundraiser is an outdoor concert that’s been held for nearly 21 years.

The concert that would normally draw more than 1,000 people was canceled because of COVID-19. She says last year’s concert brought in $30,000.

“$30,000 to a clinic such as ours who is very cost-effective means a lot of services to people and we saw over 1,200 last year providing free medication to them to address their issue.”

COVID-19 may have canceled the concert but it hasn’t canceled their services to the community and that’s why they are in need of donations, which can be made through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

Danchanko says she has hopes to help those in more rural parts in Somerset County and the Northern Cambria area.

“Our vision is to find the funding to access a mobile van to put it in place and have a full time paid medical professional staff that travels into rural areas.”

Highlands Health does have an office in UPMC Somerset that is open on Thursdays starting at 9:30 a.m.