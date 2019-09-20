High speed chase across two states leads to arrest of teen

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high speed, 36 mile chase that started in Bedford and ended in Cumberland, Maryland led to the arrest of 18-year-old Stephen Cover, from Schellsburg, police say.

It started when a Pennsylvania state trooper saw cover on the side of State Route 30 and turned his lights on, thinking Cover was in need of help.

Cover fled from the scene with speeds in excess of 90 mph, leading the chase through Old State Route 220 and across state lines into Maryland, past the Cumberland exit.

The pursuit ended when Cover crashed into a house on a quiet road just past the exit, almost completely destroying it.

Cover is now in a Maryland jail with charges of felony eluding.