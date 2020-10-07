Here’s a list of Pumpkin Patches in our area

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year where you and the kids can get dressed up in your favorite flannels and head to the nearest farm for a fresh grown pumpkin to carve.
Local farms everywhere are selling pumpkins, giving hay rides and have fun corn mazes to explore as well.
Here is a list of the farms you can go to this year for all of your fall festivities:
- JB Tree Farm: Beginning September 18, JB Tree Farm in Alexandria will begin its Fall Frenzy festivities. For $10, adults and children (for $7) can go to the farm’s large corn maze, pick out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, and enjoy games like pumpkin slingshot and hayrides.
- Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda offers wagon rides to their pumpkin patch and mini fall festivals every weekend through October 24th. Capacity on the hay rides are limited due to COVID-19.
- Smithmyer’s Farm in Patton offers a variety of different pumpkins ans squash for fall favorite dishes and decor and welcomes guests from dawn till dusk to come take fall photos in their pumpkin house.
- Vale Wood Farms in Loretto is welcoming guests to come visit their pumpkin patch for just $5 per ticket. They also offer one hayride a day on weekdays ad 1 p.m. for $1 a ticket, and ongoing hayrides throughout the day on weekends for $3 a ticket.
- Harner Farm in State College offers apple picking on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and has a variety of pumpkins to pick out on Halloween.
- Weakland Farms in Portage has a corn maze that runs every weekend through November first until 8 p.m. The price to get in is $10 per adult and $5 per child.
- Benshoff Farms in New Germany offers fresh grown pumpkins straight from the patch and hay for $3.75 per bale for those looking to get some autumn decor.
- Tait Farm Foods in Centre Hall has an outdoor harvest shop full of fresh pumpkins and other squash as well as other fall vegetables and fruit spreads for sale.