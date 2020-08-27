“Helping Happy Valley” initiative to support local businesses struggling during pandemic, loss of fall sports

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been over two weeks since the news of no Penn State Football this fall sent shock waves across Centre County.

Businesses struggling during the pandemic in State College are facing the realities of this new challenge, and a local official is developing a plan to assist the businesses.

“The idea is to build on partnerships, CBICC, the Centre Regions, the Centre County Municipality, the Centre County Government, Penn State University, Penn State Alumni Association, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau,” said Amy Farkas Harris Township Manger.

“Encouraging [residents] to buy their Penn State gear, spend those dollars they would normally be spending in town, spend them on an online perspective, virtually so they’re still bringing that money in to support these businesses.”

This plan developed by Amy Farkas, Manager for Harris Township, is called the “Helping Happy Valley” initiative.

Its been brought to life within the last two weeks, and currently the Centre County Government, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, the Centre Region Municipalities among others have signed on to the initiative.

Farkas says calls are set up to potentially collaborate with Penn State Athletics and the Alumni Association.

“In the spring, the University did a virtual Blue and White tailgate, which was great, it was a great way to get the Alumni interested and engaged,” Farkas continued.

“So is there a way we could a virtual homecoming, or a virtual white out, and sell materials for that, gear for that you could only buy from a local Happy Valley, Centre County business.”

And Farkas adds the first step to making headway on this initiative is establishing a committee filled with business and local leaders to begin brainstorming and planning events.

“We don’t have time, the football season would’ve been starting September 5th, we don’t have a lot of time to help these businesses so we want to get things together so hopefully we could start rolling out pieces of this in mid-September.”

If you would like to be involved, you can send Amy a message through her email: Manager@harristownship.org.