Hastings adds Dollar General saving residents travel time

HASTINGS, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hastings has officially opened a Dollar General for the community.

The move is something, Mayor Don Drass says will help the community cut down on travel time.

“Our community is starting to get older and we need to have businesses close to town that they can have access to everything.”

The new business was the first addition in quite some time, says Drass.

“We haven’t had any new businesses open up in the past 25-30 years.”

Even with the new store, Drass says he wants to add more stores down the road to further boost the economy.

“I’d like to bring some more businesses into the community. Like a grocery, produce because they can but most of their groceries in here, but we need produce and meat brought in.”