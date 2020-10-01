Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, CBICC team up for AgtoberFEST showcasing local agriculture

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) –The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the CBICC have teamed up to highlight the many agricultural aspects Centre County has to offer.

“This is an ideal time to raise awareness to the agricultural product here in Happy Valley,” said Fritz Smith, President and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

The “Agventures” initiative has 55 participating sites in Centre County, with the goal of making residents aware of the many things the local farm, farm stores and farmers markets have to offer, and influencing residents to buy local.

“It’s gaining momentum, we know have got these great products, like the heritage driving tours, the Central PA tasting trail, and the Centre County Farm Land Trust Tour,” Fritz continued.

And he adds having events like agricultural driving tours, tasting trails and more during “AgtoberFEST” are perfect activities to host outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really the ideal activity for people to engage in, because you’re not congregating in large groups, you’re not necessarily in downtown State College or Bellefonte, you’re in individual or small group or family visits out to these sites and fresh air.”

The first event will be held this Saturday at Wesson Farm.

For more information, visit the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau website.