‘Happy Birthday!’ Hubble Telescope turns 30 years old

This past Friday, the Hubble telescope turned 30 years old. To help celebrate, I interviewed, a NASA scientist about the telescope, where it has been and where it is going. In this interview Dr. Carpenter discussed the origins of the idea of a space telescope, which came much earlier than most people would think. He also talked about some errors that were corrected early on, how the telescope moves. He also showed, and explained some of his favorite images from the telescope.

You can check out images from the Hubble telescope here.

To learn more about the telescope, click here.