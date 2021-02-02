Groundhog Day super fans reunite at Gobblers Knob, bury 2020 time capsule

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney looked a little different this year.

With the ceremony not allowing the public to attend due to COVID-19 concerns, many who expected to attend this year had to adjust.

But that didn’t stop Groundhog Superfan Pamela Merkin, from Sunnyvale, Texas from celebrating the holiday in Punxy, with a few familar faces.

“We got together and decided if we practiced with our mask and social distancing and we were less than a third capacity where we’re staying, that we could probably safely be able to meet up here and do things virtually,” Merkin said.

Thirteen years ago, Pam attended her first Groundhog Day celebration, where she met Jon Lovitch of New York, who has attended 29 of the last 30 Groundhog Day celebrations.

Since then, the two have celebrated every Groundhog Day together.

Joining them, Jon, Mike and Derrick, who stayed at the Plantation Bed and Breakfast with them in the past, also made the trip to Punxy to celebrate the day with them.

“Obviously in the middle of this interview we’re dealing with a pandemic, and you come here and forget about all that, you don’t care what’s going on in the city or health wise, politic wise, you’re not worried about big decisions, except if Phil is going to see his shadow or is he not,” Jon Lovitch, from New York added.

“[It’s] an opportunity for us in a wild world, where there’s so much uncertainty, to come back to something that’s actually fun,” Mike Plumton, from Philadelphia, continued.

To commemorate the occasion, the group decided to bury a time capsule just outside the grounds of Gobbler’s Knob, with notes, a cookie among other items to re-visit in 10 years.

A picture of what was in the Time Capsule before being buried.

“The time capsule kind of epitomizes what we do every year because we have all become friends here…it kind of freezes this little section in time,” Lovitch added.

“We put some things in it that means something to each one of us, we wrote a note that we didn’t read and we’re going to read other’s notes in 10 years, we took a group picture,” Merkin explained.

“We will come back in 10 years and dig it up…we’ll probably have a great laugh.”