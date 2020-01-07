Greater Johnstown School District one of six schools to receive education grants

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Burns announced on Monday that three Cambria County schools would be receiving $25,000 in grants toward a Teachers in the Workplace initiative.

“This money will be used to send teachers out into the workplace so that teachers can learn exactly what businesses are looking for. They can bring that back into the classroom, they’re bringing real-world experience in what these companies are looking for so they can tailor what they’re teaching these children,” says Burns.

Later on, the Greater Johnstown School District was added to the list, bringing the total number of schools to four in the county.

Greater Johnstown Superintendent, Amy Arcurio, says this money will help expose more jobs to students.

“We find that our students are limited in their exposure to the world of work and careers that exist.”

She adds that there are plenty of career opportunities available right here in Johnstown.

“What we want to do is to make sure that our students have access to those jobs so that they can potentially explore them to determine if that’s a place for them to land after graduation.”

Burns says prepping students at a younger age could also help land big businesses to Cambria County.

“It’s a win for the businesses because they are going to have a ready workforce at their disposal.”

The other five schools that received grants include Cambria Heights, Penn Cambria, Central Cambria, Moshannon Valley and Purchase Line.