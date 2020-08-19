Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center prepares for reopening with new hands-on learning experience amidst pandemic

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — In-person schooling was cut short last year for students at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center…but this year they are back open.

Even with the reopening, they’ve spent the summer planning how they’d go virtual if coronavirus cases spiraled in our area.

“Obviously if we have to go into a remote setting, we can’t send one of these homes with every student so we came up with a program called to think outside the bucket,” said John Augustine, Administrative Director of the G.J.C.T.C.

Augustine says that new program helps deliver hands on learning to students homes.

“We can send home electrical boxes for students to work on, we can send light fixtures for students to work on, we’re even going to send the electrical cable. They’re not going to be plugging these in at home but they’re going to get all the same wiring they would do as if they were in school.”

Each of the school’s 13 programs will have specialized buckets for all 386 of their students.

“We want you to come into the career and technology center and understand that we’re going to educate you and move forward with your education and give you what you need to become a productive citizen as you enter the workforce,” said Jason Hicks, Principal at G.J.C.T.C.

One local senior says it’s good to be back in the classroom.

“It’s like I said it’s a very hands-on experience learning it. Not only that when you’re there you’re learning with friends and with your teacher there. If you’re stuck on how to figure out how to carry out the certain operation on it, your friends can help you bounce ideas off each other..same thing with the teacher he’ll help you out,” said Josh Croyle, Senior at Richland High School.

Augustine says that attendance will vary between each of the district’s reopening plans, but that students are welcome all five days if they have their own transportation.