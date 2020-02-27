Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center hosting fashion show to benefit Women’s Help Center

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center is hosting a fashion show on Saturday to benefit the Women’s Help Center.

Students from the cosmetology program will help with hair, makeup and design while some will be walking the aisle.

“It helps them too because to know what their field is and to work in their field so we use that project as a learning project but also as a way to make money,” says Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Style.

Taylor is helping organize the event along with her daughter Amya and a few friends who came up with the idea.

She says all of the money raised goes back to support the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown.

The Women’s Help Center says the proceeds will be used for some of their basic needs like providing women with clothing, food, household products and transportation when needed.

Shannan Elgin, a senior at Forest Hills and Taylor say it’s important to give back.

“We’re all girls, we know the struggle that the women go through down there so just to make sure that they are all taken care of,” says Elgin.

“I love when kids want to give back. So many times they are like give me an iPhone, give me this, give me that but for students to say hey I want to do something and be effective in their community, I’m all aboard for it,” says Taylor.

Another student says the fashion show will be a new experience for her.

“I don’t really do modeling, I never have so I get to step out of my comfort zone and show off cute little clothes,” says Jayonna Brantle y, a junior at Richland.

Taylor says it would mean a lot for the public to come out and show support.

“Sometimes you get behind kids and encourage them to do bigger and better things especially for our community. If they show up and nobody’s there it kind of feels like nobody cares. I would really love for the community to come out and support. Money is great but to also see them do what they do…they work very hard and they are in a cosmetology program trying to create a career for themselves.”

Hope 4 Johnstown has rented a bus for students wanting to attend to be picked up on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. at the Y.M.C.A.

The cost for students is $5 and $10 for adults. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center at 445 Schoolhouse Road.