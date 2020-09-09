Go back in time with NASA Worldview – That’s Cool!

With snow, wildfires, drought and floods, did you ever wonder what it would be like to get a bird’s eye view from above? Well you can thanks to Worldview by NASA.

This relatively easy to use app is launched from an internet browser and has many of options for you to peruse. Simply click on the “add layers” button on the left side of the screen.

You can sort through the items and see things like fire hot spots and smoke.

You can also study snow and ice cover and it’s growth and shrinking through the year.