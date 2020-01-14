Ghost Town Trail named PA’s 2020 Trail of the Year

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Ghost Town Trail was recently named Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The 46-mile trail system extends from Blairsville, Indiana County to Ebensburg, Cambria County.

According to trail counters placed at numerous trailheads along the main stem of the system, an estimated 80,000 people use the trail each year.

Program Director for the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, Caytlin Lusk, says that number could grow.

“We received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback yesterday. If you read the comments about people talking about growing up around the trail how excited they are, people wanting to come back home to visit it, people saying that it’s been on their bucket list and they feel like they have more reason to come out and check out the trail this year.”

Clifford Kitner, Executive Director for the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, says the trail system has had a huge boost for all of the local businesses.

“A lot of people run on the trail so they get more business because of the need to buy running shoes or rain gear or running clothes or biking clothes.”

In the future, the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority plans on finishing a 5.5-mile extension that would make the Ghost Town Trail the first continuous loop of the trail in Eastern Pennsylvania.