Forest Hills finishes new multi-purpose sports complex

SIDMAN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Forest Hills is unveiling its new multi-purpose sports complex.

“This is a field that will probably never sleep,” says Dr. David Lehman, Superintendent of Forest Hills.

That field is the district’s new $3.7 million multi-purpose sports complex. The new field will be home to the school’s football, soccer and softball teams.

Construction upgrades to the complex started back in January and Superintendent Lehman says it was all about utilizing more space.

“We did some work with the bleachers and so forth to give some more room for the field. As you see there’s room between the field playing surface and the bleachers so that spectators have a better view.”

The surface of the field is synthetic turf, supported by state-of-the-art safety pellets along with improved drainage, something they believe is a big improvement.

“Whenever we had grass here, there used to be puddles and ditches and we’d get hurt,” says Alexus Mclucas, a junior on the soccer team at Forest Hills.

Mclucas says the upgrades are bringing the teams together.

“It’s just this love that we have between us and it’s just so exciting that we can do this together as a team and to just connect as a team on the field, it helps us.”

The complex isn’t just meant for school sports and physical education classes. Superintendent Lehman says this will benefit the community.

“The track will be a tremendous asset for the community. They can walk on the track at night. they can use it during the day.”

Along with the new surface, they’ve added an energy-efficient lighting system, an upgraded sound system and additional entry points to the grandstands.

The school is also reconstructing the baseball field with a new surface and Lehman expects that to be wrapped up by early next year.