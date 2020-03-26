Fairview Energy Center completes ethane testing, now first of its scale in the world

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — One Cambria County Power Plant is substituting natural gas with other commodities and is the first of its kind.

Competitive Power Venture’s Fairview Energy Center is the first and only facility of its scale in the world to possess high content ethane blending with natural gas capabilities.

The 1,050-megawatt energy center powers more than a million homes in the state and could be the future trend of power plants.

“Looking at the price difference of natural gas and ethane at certain times of the year, it looked like a good commodity hedge for us to substitute natural gas with ethane and produce electricity with it,” said Jeff Ahrens, Vice President of Engineering and Construction for C.P.V.

The facility has also had a big impact on the local community.

“C.P.V is committed to being a good corporate citizen in our host communities where we build and operate through partnerships with the local schools, first responders and economic development institutions,” said C.P.V spokesperson Jennifer Villarreal. “In Jackson Township, that has included thousands of dollars in grants from the C.P.V Fairview Energy Center to the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company, Jackson Police Department, and Central Cambria School District. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and contributions to the community for years to come.”