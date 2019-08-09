Eclipse Wrestling: Episode #3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJPlus has teamed up with Eclipse Wrestling based in Altoona to bring Eclipse to the digital platform every Thursday night!

Tonight, Robbie Paige is forced to face his former tag team partner and Dishonor member, John Rodin.

Born To Wrestle defend the Eclipse Tag Team Championships against everyone’s favorite Scots, The Grimy Scots!

Afterward, The Hero Champ Manic defends his Eclipse Heavyweight Championship against ROH talent, “The Rev” Ron Hunt!

Be sure to check out Eclipse on September 7, as they’ll be live for WTAJ tapings! Only at The Building II in Altoona. Check out EclipseWrestle.com for tickets, and be sure to follow Eclipse on Facebook!