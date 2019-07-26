Eclipse Wrestling: Episode 2

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJPlus has teamed up with Eclipse Wrestling based in Altoona to bring Eclipse to the digital platform every Thursday night!

Tonight, AC Norway forces Lestat to face Joey P, Dishonor vs Dishonor. Then AEW’s Nyla Rose makes the La Femme Championship match a triple threat as she faces off against the champion Sahara Seven and the International Princess of Darkness, Kaci Dillon with The Freekshow on her side.

Be sure to check out Eclipse on August 3, 2019, as they’ll be live for WTAJ tapings! Only at The Building II in Altoona. Check out phxshows.com for tickets, and be sure to follow Eclipse on Facebook!