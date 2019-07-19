Eclipse Wrestling Episode 1

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJPlus has teamed up with Eclipse Wrestling based in Altoona to bring Eclipse to the digital platform every Thursday night!

Tonight on the premiere episode, Safe-ish takes on Team Espana in a tag team match, then Mambo Italiano defends his Eclipse Legacy Championship against Madd Maxx Morrison, Man-Child w/ Freek E., Voxx, and ‘Too Fine” Chris Cline in a 5-way scramble! The match has a 15-minute time limit, and every pinfall counts. Whoever makes the last pinfall or submission by the end of the 15 minutes, they will be the official Legacy Champion!

Be sure to check out Eclipse on August 3, 2019, as they’ll be live for WTAJ tapings! Only at The Building II in Altoona. Check out phxshows.com for tickets, and be sure to follow Eclipse on Facebook!