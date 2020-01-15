Downtown Bellefonte Inc. adds full-time manager, hopes to continue growing Downtown

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Within every town there is a desire to keep business alive and well so a community can prosper.

Bellefonte has proved to be no exception as their Downtown area continues to grow year after year. With the demand of new businesses coming to the area, Downtown Bellefonte Inc. decided to create a full-time manager position to help pave the road for future success.

That position now belongs to Gina Thompson, who was elected to be on the Borough Council in November.

“When the position opened up, DBI was seeking a full-time manager for their organization, I knew that it would be something I would be really passionate about because I love community and I love Bellefonte.” Gina Thompson, Full-time manager, Downtown Bellefonte Inc.

Gina has been a Bellefonte resident since 2005. She says she started volunteering with Downtown Bellefonte Inc. last year, and was inspired to join by the endless work other volunteers have poured into the community.

“The organization would not exist without the volunteers and it still can’t exist without the volunteers, but at least now with the new main street manager position, I can focus on some of the logistics of the organization,” Gina said.

Some of the things Gina wants to accomplish includes being a resource to current and potential businesses and to sell Bellefonte as a desirable place to work and live.

“Part of our mission is to highlight outdoor recreation, so that’s something that I’m hoping to do in the new mainstream manager position, and to seek out funding and grant opportunities for businesses.”

Although the position is just two weeks old, Gina says she has received a warm welcome from the community.

“I’ve had the opportunity, even in just two weeks, to talk to a lot of people that either live here, or are interested in doing business here, or just have an emotional or physical kind of tie or connection to Bellefonte, and that’s been really great to have those conversations.”