Discovery Space receives “generous” donation from local business to fund new exhibit

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Discovery Space in State College has received a generous donation, that allowed them to buy a new exhibit.

EnergyCAP LLC’s donation allowed Discovery Space to acquire the Color Play exhibit, and when it is fully refurbished, will provide ways for kids and adults to play with the physics of color.

“EnergyCAP’s donation was so important, for two reasons, one, it allowed us to purchase the Color Play exhibit, it’s an exhibit that has been traveling for two decades,” said Michele Crowl, Executive Director of Discovery Space.

“We’re working to refurbish it now, but having the support of a science based company who cares about energy reduction, it’s really empowering.”

This is the second Centre County business that has made a donation to Discovery Space since the start if the start of the year. AccuWeather donated to Discovery Space back in January.

“Having support from both AccuWeather and EnergyCAP to help us provide new experiences for our visitors through exhibits, and eventually through programming that relates to those exhibits, is something that is critical to be able to inspire new people,” Crowl added.