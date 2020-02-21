Darby at the Derby: Do you have what it takes?

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Derby Girls are known for being fearless, tough, and most of all, cool.

Girls on the State College Area Roller Derby league add benevolence to the list through their community outreach and charity efforts. The league, also known as “SCAR” Derby, just began its 10th annual season at the beginning of this month and featured the MS Society at one of their games.

But team SCAR is constantly growing, and they are looking for new players to join their ranks.

So, what would it take for you to join the team? I went to Penn Skates in State College for an inside look at team SCAR’s practice to find out. While I haven’t been on roller skates since I was little, I fit right in.

As it turns out, all you need is a willingness to learn. They will teach you the rest.

The team’s official recruitment day is this Sunday, February 23. However, if you are interested in finding out more information, go to their website or follow them on Facebook.