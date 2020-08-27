Cuddles For Kids teaming up with local coffee shops to support teachers

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Cuddles For Kids has been serving the community for years and with the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they wanted to continue serving the community by giving back to local teachers. That’s why they are partnering with three local coffee shops to get teachers a free cup of joe.

Those shops include Bobby Beans Coffee, Mill House Cafe & Co. and The Morning Grind.

“The three that we picked are not only three of my favorite and three of my families favorites but they’re also three that we you know truly appreciate who they are and they truly support not only ourselves but the community and they want to give back,” said Conner Hagins, Founder of Cuddles For Kids.

Starting August 31, teachers are asked to bring their school ID’s to one of the shops to get their free cup.

One local teacher says this has been a year like none other and the campaign is refreshing.

“After 20 years of teaching I feel like a first-year teacher because now, not only am I teaching kids in class, I am now doing virtual teaching and it’s something brand new. As a teacher, I live on coffee and to be able to get a cup of coffee free of charge definitely is an added bonus to my day,” said Jamie Crum, teacher at the Windber School District.

Coffee shops across the country took a hit because of the virus, but Mill House Cafe & Co. says the downtime gave them the chance to switch up their menu and change the layout of the shop, something they couldn’t do when they were busier.

“It was defintely hard but we chose to kind of just take the positive aspects of it and give us a little bit of..we used it as an opportunity to give us a little bit of freedom to implement that change that we wanted,” said Sunshine Hugill, owner of Mill House Cafe & Co.

Hagins says the campaign will go as long as funds last but says there is a way to help make that campaign last a little longer.

“If you want to pass on a thank you or pass on a smile, we’re also donating gifts to many of these educators that are doing a terrific job. We’re fundraising through our social media page such as Facebook is our big one…but also we’re fundraising through our website where you can make a donation we will basically donate that money straight to the coffee shop.”

You can donate to Cuddles For Kids on their website by clicking here.