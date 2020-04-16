JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Croyle Nielsen Therapeutic Associates in Johnstown is giving back to health care workers in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

They are a therapy center and also serve those with intellectual disabilities.

Last month they had to transition from in-person therapy sessions to appointments done via video chat and phone call.

Now they are giving back to those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

“We are offering six free sessions to anyone that is a front line health care worker,” says Angie Richard, a Clinical Director and Clinical Therapist.

She defines that as someone who is working face to face with people who could be exposed to the virus.

Sessions can be as long as an hour and are open for anything.

“Maybe you just need to vent, maybe you’re struggling with some skills, maybe there’s something new going on in your world that you’re not sure how to handle and maybe we can be part of that solution to help you,” says Richard.

These appointments could normally cost $100 out of pocket but Richard says it’s important to give back to those workers.

“They’re very very good at taking care of everyone else but sometimes they struggle to take care of themselves. We all know as therapists here you kind of have to fill your own cup up first to continue to fill somebody else’s. If we can give that service and help lift the community up then we’re all succeeding.”

They are also offering free group sessions to essential employees still working.

“That’s structured a little bit differently, that’s more of a class structure. If you want some skills on how to relax, if you want some skills on better managing anxiety, things like that.”

More information can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here or giving them a call at 814-266-3196.

