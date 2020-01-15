Creator Square in Johnstown seeking applicants for residency program

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Creator Square in Johnstown is seeking applicants for a residency program to artists in Pennsylvania and nationwide.

Founding Director, Paul Rosenblatt, says the program is about connecting world-class and emerging artists.

“Bringing creative people, particularly makers in this case, into Johnstown for a period of up to two years to work on building their creative businesses.”

While at the program, he says they’ll have access to small-batch manufacturing tools and get regional entrepreneurial support.

“We’ll have studio space, we’ll have the equipment, we’ll have other resources to help people grow their businesses and also try out new technologies and new ideas.”

The public will even be able to keep up with everything going on.

“Downstairs will have a gallery space and workshop space that’s right on the street so people can peer in, they can comment and see how people are doing things.”

While the program isn’t for everyone, Rosenblatt says it’s a great opportunity for artists to thrive.

“If they’re excited about what they’re doing and want to do more with it, this is a great opportunity. If they’re selling things on Etsy or if they have some talents and skills that they’re experimenting with at home and they want to grow that idea into maybe a craft business, this is a great place.”

The program is expected to select its first eight applicants by the spring and more information on how to apply can be found on their website by clicking here.