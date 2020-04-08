COVID-19 in PA: Peak coming within two weeks

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Health experts in Pennsylvania predict that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to surge to its peak within the next two weeks.

They are basing this information on global health research models such as the one created by the Institute for Health and Metrics Evaluation (IHME), a Washington- based organization.

IHME has been measuring the COVID-19’s projection rates since the first outbreak in January and bases predictions off of statistics it finds globally.

For Pennsylvania, the predictions are that we are approximately three days away from the peak hospital resource use, and seven days away from the maximum daily number of deaths.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks spoke with a representative of Conemaugh Health about their opinion of IHME’s model.