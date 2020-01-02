Conemaugh hospital welcomes first baby of the new year

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center gave a special welcome to Baby Novah Brionna, the first baby born at Conemaugh in 2020.

Her mother, Angelique Beeks, gave birth to Novah at just 32 weeks. Novah arrived at 4:37 in the morning on New Year’s Day.

Angelique says it was a pleasant surprise giving birth to the first baby at Conemaugh. In fact, the Conemaugh staff gave Angelique and Novah a welcome basket to commemorate this special occasion.

“It’s pretty exciting, at first I was like ‘eh it’s not the big of a deal’ but it turns out it really is, so it’s like she might be the first lady president.” Angelique Beeks, Mother, Altoona

Angelique also adds she is thankful for the caring staff at Conemaugh Medical.