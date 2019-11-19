Conemaugh holding open interviews to fill registered nurse positions

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is looking to fill 25 open registered nursing positions.

They are hosting an open interview session on Wednesday, November 20 from 8 a.m. to noon to fill some of those spots.

“They will meet with a human resource consultant, talk about where their interests may be, talk about what openings and opportunities we have. From that point they will interview with a hiring manager,” says Debra Flori, Director for Human Resources with Conemaugh Health Systems.

Flori says they’d like to pull the trigger on that same day.

“The goal at the end of the day is to extend the offer of employment to the candidates who are here tomorrow.”

With the nation-wide shortage in nurses, Conemaugh faces the same issue.

“Due to baby boomers who are now looking to retire and leave the workforce and not as many may be coming into the registered career.”

Flori says it helps that Conemaugh has its own nursing school.

“We are very fortunate because we work to recruit those students to then become our employees every year, so we are a little ahead of the game.”

She encourages people to come, saying its a great atmosphere to work around.

“We take pride in the care that we provide to our patients each and every day. We have a comprehensive team of health care professionals who work collaboratively together to give the patient the best care possible and work toward making our community healthier each and every day.”

The interviews will take place at the G-Building right across the street from the main hospital at 1086 Franklin Street in Johnstown.