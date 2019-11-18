Conemaugh Health Systems prepping to open new facility in Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Health Systems is preparing to open their new facility in Ebensburg off of the Admiral Peary Highway.

“We’re bringing all of the services that we have scattered throughout the Ebensburg area together in one location,” says Vice President of the Ancillary and Post Acute Services, Tony Campagna.

He says it will make it more efficient and convenient for patients.

“So they see their physician, the physician decided they need some bloodwork and if it’s not faceting bloodwork, they can have it drawn that day. If they need an x-ray it could be done that day, if they need a CT it could be done so all of those diagnostics will be availbe in one stop one shop very conveninently for them.”

It will also be more efficient for the staff.

“What it does for us is it brings all those employees together in one location where now they can count on each other if they need anything.”

The new facility has been in the works for years and will have everything a patient could need.

“So we’ll have our MedWELL Urgent Care, we’ll have our Corporate Care & Services where we take care of employees of various companies. We’ll have our diagnostics area where we do lab work, imaging such as CT, ultrasound, mammography.”

It will also be adding things like a fixed CT scan and a neurology lab.

Conemaugh Ebensburg is right off of Route 22 in the College Plaza at 139 Cook Road.

They plan on opening some services like MedWELL Urgent Care on November 30, and the rest on December 12.