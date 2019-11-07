Concentrix in Johnstown adds 50 jobs

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Global company Concentrix announced the addition of 50 more jobs for its Johnstown branch.

The company specializes in customer engagement for other companies.

“We do technical support with one of our partner which is Intuit. We help small business owners with their payroll with QuickBooks online,” says Site Director Breed Love.

Love says Concentrix expanded into Johnstown back in 2017 to give more people opportunities for work.

“With the jobs we provide here, folks actually learn a skill that they can take with them for life.”

He says the skills learned with Concentrix can be used to become accountants for businesses down the road.

The company currently employs 250 people in Johnstown and with their success, they’re adding even more.

Those jobs would be technical support agents who Love says need to be able to multi-task.

“You would need the skillset to be able to talk, type think. You are in front of a computer helping customers with their bookkeeping.”

He says Concentrix isn’t only about business and getting the job done, making it a great job.

“We just like to make it fun and enjoyable because not only do we want our customers to smile about our service, but we want our employees to smile as well and really enjoy coming to work.”

The company is currently hiring