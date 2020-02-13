Competitive Power Ventures talks about new solar project coming to Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Competitive Power Ventures announced their newest renewable energy project that’s coming to Cambria County.

They will start work on a 150-megawatt solar facility located in Portage and Summerhill Townships.

“It’s the equivalent to about 120,000 homes and of course with solar energy there’s no emissions, there’s no sound, there’s no use of water. It’s just the cleanest and most efficient of renewable energy sources,” says Ed Cherian, Development Director for C.P.V.

The plant will cover around 12,000 acres of land and Cherian says it will bring a big boom to the local economy.

“Construction could have between 150 and 200 workers working on this project while it’s in construction. So you got people staying in hotels, you got people at restaurants, there will be people buying diesel fuel for their trucks. It’s a whole number of kinds of cascading economic benefits in the local area.”

This is C.P.V.’s second major project here in Cambria County after the Fairview Energy Center became fully operational back in December.

We asked Cherian what makes Cambria County such a suitable location for their plants.

“There’s a skilled workforce in the area, there’s a lot of energy experience, given that there’s been coal, gas, wind and now solar. We find it to be a great area to do business.”

Cherian says this might not be the last project here in the county.

“We’ve looked at some other areas in Cambria County that are good sites for wind power and solar so it’s very possible that we’ll have other projects that we’re looking at in the future.”

The project should be completed by the end of 2021.