Community enjoying the reopening of the Patton Pool

PATTON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — For the past year and a half, the Patton Pool has sat empty but now it’s a thriving place.

The Patton Borough Council voted to reopen the pool and since June 13, families have been enjoying themselves.

“I like when we get to go here because it’s very fun here and it’s like five minutes away. The diving boards are fun too and the water slide,” said visitor Kennedy Fees.

While the pool was closed, families would have to take their kids to either Ebensburg, Nanty Glo or Hastings for swimming.

“It’s a drive and really for lots of years people just didn’t have a place to go so it’s wonderful to see people back in the water,” said member Jody Zumovitch.

She says it was a community effort to get it up and running again.

“That’s what it’s for, the community, and without their help we couldn’t do what we’re doing.”