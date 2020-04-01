Community Arts Center of Cambria County introduces new video-based series

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Arts Center of Cambria County introduced a new video-based series to connect with the community.

“It’s just a way people can really use art as that escape,” says Angela Godin, Executive Director of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.

The arts center, like many other businesses, have had to adjust because of the coronavirus.

“We’ve been talking so much about doing things differently right now and a way to feel relevant and be able to reach people in their homes,” says Godin.

That’s why they introduced their new video-based page for the community. The first video went up this week and was a huge success.

“In about two to four hours over a 1,000 people watched it. We started getting photos of families at the dining room table and a kitchen table that were following along. They painted and showed their paintings afterward, it was great,” says Godin.

The videos feature anything from painting tutorials to yoga or even meditation…anything artistic.

“We have other local artists, we have professors from the University of Pittsburgh here in Johnstown, we have some other performing artists that are all going to be sending videos…so it’s this huge collaboration of artists in this community,” says Godin.

She says their goal is to bring art to life, even in times of uncertainty.

“We’re able to be part of that. We’re able to help and maybe take some pressure off and have something for people to forward to instead of that same routine.”

More information about the video series can be found on their website by clicking here.