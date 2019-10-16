Community Arts Center of Cambria County expanding

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Angela Godin and the Community Arts Center of Cambria County announced that they will be expanding their current facility today.

“The first floor of the new space will be the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum and that’s going to hold personal effects and all of the artwork that was given to the center when Joe Paul passed away,” says Godin.

Josephine Paul was a local artist and art educator who passed away and endowed money to help this $2.3 million idea, a reality.

Godin says downstairs will also include a theater.

“The log art theater and music that has actually been growing and establishing over the last few years will have a permanent home in the space.”

The upstairs section will be an expansion of the current multipurpose space.

“It’ll actually be able to connect with a huge door that will make it giant space or be able to be partitioned off.”

That new space will provide lots of learning.

“That space will allow for more classes and workshops and camps.”

Paul had an impact on countless lives and wanted her legacy to help those in the future.

“All of the students she taught, not only for the Greater Johnstown School District but also for the arts center were her kids. The fact that she is able to let that legacy live on and help more young people become artists is amazing.”

Construction has already begun and Godin hopes to have the work done sometime next year.