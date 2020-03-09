Cinderella Project gives back to local high school students to attend prom

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — For the 14th year, the Cinderella Project will provide prom dresses to local high school students for free.

“I received dresses both my junior and senior year and it gave me the opportunity to go to prom where I might not have been able to before,” says Laken Burkhardt, a dress recipient.

On March 14 and 21, students are encouraged to come out to the Y.W.C.A. on 526 Somerset Street for one of the two try-on days.

Sherri Rae, a volunteer with the project, says the girls are able to get more than just dresses.

“Once they pick a dress, then they are able to look through our accessories. We have shoes, we have handbags and jewelry that they can get to match their dresses.”

Burkhardt says the project means a lot to the girls, especially with how important prom is.

“It’s an experience that you can’t really replicate in high school. It’s something that everyone should have the opportunity to experience. For some people to not have the money to do it, this is giving them that chance to really have a night that they can have a good night with their friends, their date and really do a nice send-off to the place that they’ve been for 12 years at that point.”

There are about 20 volunteers for the project and Burkhardt says they’re not your regular everyday volunteers.

“They’re not just in there to shuttle you in and get you out, they actually want to make sure you feel like a princess on that day.”

In the past 14 years, the project has given out more than 1,000 dresses, including 125 last year, and while they have between 800 and 1,000 dresses in their inventory, Rae says they could always use more.

“We get a lot of dresses in the size 0 to 8 range, but often we do need dresses in the 10’s, 12’s, 14’s all the way up to 32.”

Project Coordinator, Megan Seese Livingston, started the project and now lives in Pittsburgh.

On a phone call, she told me…”It’s about empowering and inspiring young women. It’s more than just a dress, it’s about showing young women in the community that there are people that care for them.”

The project serves students in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Blair and Westmoreland Counties.

The try-on days are from noon to 3 p.m. on March 14 and 21 at the Y.W.C.A. in Johnstown

Students are asked to bring a report card, student I.D. or driver’s license to show they are in high school.