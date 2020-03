HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 7 episodes and 14 days in self-quarantine just to be safe, KC Katz announces his return to WTAJ next week.

Check out the Finale as he gets to face time with a near and dear personal friend of his, Dan, who has been searching for a Kidney donor for two years now.

Don’t worry about this being the end of Checking in with K.C… we’re sure a container of yellow laffy taffy will get him to do some very special episodes from time to time for WTAJ Plus!