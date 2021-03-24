Centre Foundation sets date for 10th Annual “Centre Gives” event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dates for the 10th Annual “Centre Gives” event, hosted by the Centre Foundation, has been officially set for May 11 and May 12 this year.

The annual event is a 36-hour fundraiser that benefits over 100 non-profit businesses in Centre County.

Despite the pandemic affecting many of the local companies and non-profits across the country and in Centre County, the Centre Foundation was able to host the “Centre Gives” event last year virtually, and will do so again this year.

Every year, the Centre Foundation puts forth $100,000 towards a stretch pool, which is added to all of the gifts that come in during Centre Gives. Last year, as part of the pandemic, the Centre Foundation put forth an additional $100,000 to have a stretch pool of $200,000.

This year, the Centre Foundation will put forth $200,000 once again, but a generous donation from a local foundation will be adding to that pool.

“The Hamer Foundation will also be putting in $100,000, so that stretch pool will now be $300,000, this year,” Molly Kunkel, Executive Director of the Centre Foundation, said.

“In addition to that, we’re increasing the prizes, there are prizes individual organizations get during different times, and for having the most gifts, so there’s a whole variety of ways people can get those…those prizes are adding up to about $40,000 this year.”

This year’s event will run from nine in the morning on May 11th, until nine at night on May 12th.

Centre Gives will accept donations as low as $10.

For more information on how to donate, visit their website.