Centre Foundation hosts annual “Centre Gives” event, raises money for local non-profits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Foundation is an organization founded in 2012, that helps raise money for local non-profit organizations.

With the pandemic crippling not only profit businesses, but non-profits as well, the foundation held its annual “Centre Gives,” an online fundraiser where the community can donate money to over 180 non-profit businesses in Centre County.

“So many local non-profits that have fundraisers in the spring or summer had to cancel them, and are having to cancel programs where they also have income, like any other business they’re not able to operate,” said Molly Kunkel, the Executive Director of the Centre Foundation.

“We wanted to do everything we could to make it even bigger and better than ever.”

Non-profits like pet rescues, mental health facilities, local shelters, arts organizations and more are among those who are benefiting from this event. Molly says the foundation decided to lower the minimum donation someone can give to an organization, from $25 to $10.

“We’re going till nine o’clock tonight and we’ve already broken all of our records in terms of numbers of gifts and money raised so it’s really looking like it’s going to be an amazing year,” Kunkel added.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to have something to feel good about and rally around.”

Centre Gives has already raised nearly $2 million after starting at 9 am on May 12. Molly says her and her team are thankful for the community’s support during a tough time for everyone.

“Watching it build and knowing all of that money will stay right here in Centre County, and go back to make this county a better, stronger place so we’re really thrilled and honored to be able to be putting this on every year and helping out.”

For more information on how to donate, visit the Centre Gives website.