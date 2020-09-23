Centre County PAWS hosting annual “Fur Ball” event virtually

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many businesses and non-profits have been forced to reduce hours and days of operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes Centre County PAWS, who for the second time since the pandemic began, will be open by appointment only.

“Because of the recent surge in cases in the Centre County area, we have actually closed again by appointment only,” said Lisa Bahr, Executive Director for Centre County PAWS.

“We’ve just gotten really creative on ways that you can learn about or animals, and virtually meet them.”

And they’re not only having the adoption process virutally, but also, one of their major events every year.

The “Fur Ball” will be held via zoom, on October 9. It’s a fundraiser that helps Centre County PAWS function during the year.

“We still have a silent auction, we have a raffle, we’re going to have a night of fun visits from PAWS alumni, we have some musical entertainment, we’re doing a red carpet theme, so its very fancy,” said Alicia Starr, Event Manager for Centre County PAWS.

“You can win on our raffle a trip to Cancun, Mexico, or a dinner for four at Gigi’s.”

Executive Director Lisa Bahr says the goal is to raise $50,000 to make up for lost revenue from canceled events over the last six months.

“We lost a lot of revenue, a lot of expected budgeted revenue from events and from adoptions, so by making our goal pretty lofty, $50,000, we are hoping to make up for some of that lost revenue and all that money is going straight to taking care of animals,” Bahr added.

To find more information on the event, visit their website.