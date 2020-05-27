Central PA Humane Society vandalized

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Businesses along Pleasant Valley Boulevard were hit by a copper wire thief overnight on Tuesday, May 26.

According to police, 44-year-old Matthew Calhoun entered one private residence and two businesses, cutting wires and causing several thousand dollars worth of damage and, out of all the places affected, the Central PA Humane Society may have been hit the hardest.

Now, those working at the shelter are left to pick up the pieces while struggling to have enough funding to do so.

“That someone would come in and do something like this is just incredibly disappointing,” said Theresa Shirley, manager of the shelter, “its been a really tough couple of months for us here and just you know we are a non-profit, we’re trying to save lives.”

This was the scene Shirley saw when she arrived to work Tuesday morning: screens slashed open at nearly every entrance, the crematory exhaust fan ripped apart, and piped to the boiler room cut open.

The worst damage was to the cars, used to transport animals and items back and forth, which are now unusable. The hoses to the air conditioning unit on the shelter’s truck and van, destroyed.

Shirley says it’s a tough blow on an already stressful time for the shelter.

Police are charging Calhoun with burglary for the damages to the humane society and a golf driving range nearby. The Humane Society says he was unable to get inside and all animals are safe.

Fortunately, CPHS has insurance to cover most of the damages. However, they will need additional money to make all the necessary repairs, and need help from the community. With their fundraisers cancelled due to COVID-19, money is already tight.

Please click here to donate to CPHS.