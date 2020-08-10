Central PA food bank is asking for more federal assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Along with losing their jobs and worrying about their health, one thing on the minds of millions of Americans right now is the security of their next meal.

According to the Central PA food bank in Harrisburg, at least 40-percent of people coming in to receive food are there for the first time, but the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides 8 more meals for every meal that a local food bank gives away.

Which is why officials with Feeding America, the largest food assistance program in the United States, says that the SNAP program is essential.

Otherwise, local food charities will be overwhelmed with the uptick in demand.

“We can’t really fill that gap with the increasing number of people that need help,” said Amy Hill, the Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy at the Central PA Food Bank, “it’s just not; there’s just not enough charity in the world to really fill that gap.

Officials at Feeding America say that the Health Equity and Access under the Law act, a bill created to provide health and economic assistance during the pandemic, has failed to assist programs such as local food banks and SNAP.

The group is asking that congress increase SNAP benefits by 15-percent to feed what it believes will be 17-million Americans who will need assistance this year.

“This is not an imaginary thing, it’s not something that happens to other people, it’s something that’s happening to people everywhere in Central PA right now and they need our help,” Hill said.

Hill is asking Central Pennsylvania residents to lobby for more federal spending on food programs.