Central Cambria in final stages of renovation project

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Central Cambria is in the final stages of an $18 million renovation project.

“As part of our plan to stand our ground and not engage in new building construction, we have taken on a pretty significant interior and exterior renovation project,” said Dennis Simmers, President of the Central Cambria School Board.

Those renovations include updated H.V.A.C. systems, new lighting and looks inside the classroom and a revamped football stadium with new concession stands, lighting, turf and more seating.

The Red Devils were able to unveil that stadium in their last two home games.

Another project is adding a new multipurpose field for soccer, baseball and softball.

“We had been suffering from the location of our baseball field in particular of drainage and decided that this would be an opportune time to take on that project,” said Simmers. “The field will drain off very quickly in the event of a storm that could prevent the kids from playing on a safe usable surface.”

He believes these upgrades will benefit the entire district.

“By having these resources available to them now we can of course have regulated P.I.A.A. sports, but our gym classes will benefit as well to have these kinds of venues available to them,” added Simmers.” Our school is at the intersection of Route 422, Route 22 and 219. It is very handy and centrally located so we think that there is an opportunity when you combine the location and the artificial turf for possible playoff venues.”