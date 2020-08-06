Cancer patients at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center eligible for antibody testing

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Cancer patients at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber now have the option for a free antibody test.

Cancer patients may be immunocomprised and far more likely to have severe health problems or illnesses if they get the virus so more testing is an effort to learn more about the effects.

Patients are eligible for a free blood test, for their personal knowledge and part of the center’s study.

The tests are being funded by the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night out Foundation, a foundation that raises money for organizations fighting against breast cancer.

“The pandemic is only six months old. Little is known about the long-term immune response and so no one knows how long these antibodies will persist,” said David Csikos, Chief Medical Officer at the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.

Chief Medical Officer David Csikos says results for the blood test only take about six hours to get back but that it will speed up in a couple of weeks.

“This newer test which will be available at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in about two weeks. It’s a swab test and we’ll have the results in about 15-20 minutes. That’s where I think it’s important, being able to have a result very fast.”

For more information you can give the cancer center a call at 814-467-0044.