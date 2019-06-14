Cambria County Humane Society needs your help

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County needs your help.

The shelter is currently full of animals, meaning they can’t accept any more animals. It is a no kill shelter, so all animals are kept until they find a home. If the long-term commitment scares you, Executive Director of the shelter, Jessica Vamos, says there are other options available.

”We are looking for foster homes to be able to take them in and care for them until they’re eight weeks old. We’re also in need of help from volunteers. We need more people to open their hearts to these animals.”

Vamos says volunteering is not an easy job, but volunteers play a big role.

”They make a really, big difference for us here at the shelter. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them.”

Adopting an animal is about giving it a second chance, says Vamos.

“Adopting is what we would really suggest to give these animals a second chance that they really deserve.”

If you’d like to learn more about how you can help the Humane Society of Cambria County, visit their website.