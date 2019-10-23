Cambria County Drug Coalition hosts national red ribbon campaign

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition is hosting a national campaign right here in Cambria County.

This week is National Red Ribbon Week and the coalition is hosting events in honor of a fallen hero more than 30 years ago.

“Back in 1985, a D.E.A agent, Enrique Camarena was actually killed by the Mexican drug cartel,” says Natalie Kauffman, Prevention Support Specialist with the coalition.

Camareno was originally from Mexico and was working undercover there to take down a cartel when he was killed.

A few years after his death, his family started a campaign passing out red ribbons.

Now those ribbons are heavily associated with the promise to stay away from drugs.

30 years ago, Mike Messina, with the Community Action Partnership, brought that campaign to Cambria County.

“It’s really a community campaign so it focuses a lot on passing out red ribbons in schools but it’s really when community members come together and wear their red ribbons so that we can band together and send the message that we’re going to stay drug-free.”

The theme for this year is sending a message to stay drug-free.

“It’s really geared toward the youth in text messages and social media messages, sending that message to not only themselves but to their friends that and family members.”

In honor of the week, the coalition is helping with the Young Professional Development Conference on Thursday, helping host the First Responders Appreciation Breakfast on Friday and partnering with 27 drug drop-off locations across the county for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

Stay with us for the latest on those events.