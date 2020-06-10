Cambria Chamber of Commerce hosting a special green ribbon campaign to recognize local businesses

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Cambria County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special “ready, set open” campaign to recognize local businesses.

“We are giving green ribbons and these posters and it’s just a way to get people to realize that businesses have opened up,” said Amy Bradley, President of the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce. “Through the campaign and through the hashtag, businesses can announce specials, maybe announce the way things are operating a little bit differently because of changes. Or they can use it to thank their staff or welcome back customers.”

One local business sporting the new look is Balance Restaurant on Main Street.

Through the pandemic, they’ve had their ups and their downs, along with changes.

“We weren’t really known as a takeout restaurant so we really had to adapt to being able to do that. Our team totally killed it and we really became a takeout restaurant in a matter of a few weeks,” said owner Amanda Artim.

Artim purchased the Mission Inn next door, last year, to host venues, parties and events.

That was set to open in April but was pushed back because of the coronavirus.

Artim says through it all, she’s happy to open back up.

“Felt so good to have people back but we still did a lot of takeout and delivery as well. We found a new balance of what it is during this timeframe.”